SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced it has shipped multiple AVITI systems to its first set of customers. Additionally, Element is introducing new volume-based pricing, launching ElemBio Capital Solutions™ for financing and leasing options, and announcing the upcoming launch of its new AVITI 150-Cycle Sequencing Kit to ship Q4 2022. This is all to meet rapidly growing customer
Click here to view original post
Element Biosciences Announces First Customer Shipments and New Offerings for AVITI™ System
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced it has shipped multiple AVITI systems to its first set of customers. Additionally, Element is introducing new volume-based pricing, launching ElemBio Capital Solutions™ for financing and leasing options, and announcing the upcoming launch of its new AVITI 150-Cycle Sequencing Kit to ship Q4 2022. This is all to meet rapidly growing customer