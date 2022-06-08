The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Resilience Announce Strategic Alliance to Develop Next-Generation Cancer Therapies

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biomanufacturing–Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and biomanufacturer Resilience to incubate, fund new companies based on cell and gene therapy breakthroughs.
