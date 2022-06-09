LEVERKUSEN, Germany & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bayer AG and its wholly owned San Diego-based subsidiary Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. (Vividion) will highlight how the two companies have fostered innovation and collaboration through Bayer’s “arm’s length” operating model during a presentation at the 2022 BIO International Convention. Bayer has built a strong partnership with Vividion since its acquisition of the biopharmaceutical company in 2021, deploying an innovative business model that all
Click here to view original post
Bayer’s Vividion Emerging as Significant Player in San Diego Biotech Hub
LEVERKUSEN, Germany & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bayer AG and its wholly owned San Diego-based subsidiary Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. (Vividion) will highlight how the two companies have fostered innovation and collaboration through Bayer’s “arm’s length” operating model during a presentation at the 2022 BIO International Convention. Bayer has built a strong partnership with Vividion since its acquisition of the biopharmaceutical company in 2021, deploying an innovative business model that all