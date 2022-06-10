Amarin fishes for another CFO as downsizing takes hold; CureVac makes a deal, then lines up Novartis exec to lead development

Tom Reilly

? Mired in flagging sales for Vascepa, the harsh realities of the current climate in biotech have hit Amarin as they slice 40% of the workforce — the majority of those cuts coming from the US commercial team. And the resignation of CFO Michael Kalb has led Amarin to install Tom Reilly as his replacement, effective June 20. Reilly had been finance chief at Cara Therapeutics since October 2020; after 14 years of financial roles at Novartis, he was Allergan’s head of finance for the US general medicines unit from 2017-20. Under CEO Karim Mikhail, who succeeded John Thero last year, Amarin hopes the job reduction will save them $100 million in the next year.

Myriam Mendila

? The same day that CureVac inked a small deal…

Click here to view original post