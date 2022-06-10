The Salk Institute promotes three faculty members in the field of neuroscience

LA JOLLA—Three Salk Institute faculty members have been promoted based on their outstanding scientific contributions. They are leaders who have made original, innovative and notable contributions to neuroscience. Assistant Professors Kenta Asahina and Eiman Azim were promoted to associate professor, and Associate Research Professor Margarita Behrens was promoted to research professor.

“These are well-deserved promotions for an extremely talented group of scientists,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “Kenta, Eiman and Marga are all innovative leaders in the field of neuroscience and bring a high level of passion and insight to the Salk community. We are elated to support their continued work at Salk.”

Kenta Asahina, holder of…

