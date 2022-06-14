Salk Institute scientist Christina Towers named a 2022 Pew-Stewart Scholar for Cancer Research

LA JOLLA—Assistant Professor Christina Towers has been named a 2022 Pew-Stewart Scholar for Cancer Research as part of a partnership between The Pew Charitable Trusts and the Alexander and Margaret Stewart Trust. Towers is among this year’s six early-career scientists who will each receive $300,000 over the next four years to support research focused on a better understanding of the causes, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Christie is an innovative researcher who continues to push boundaries in understanding the biological basis of cancer,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “We are thrilled and proud to have her promising work in cancer metabolic processes recognized by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the Alexander and Margaret Stewart Trust.”

Towers, who is part of Salk’s NCI-designated Cancer Center, discovered…

Click here to view original post