While a small sampling, BIO’s third diversity report provides ‘benchmark’ for data-focused industry to further analyze

The numbers are somewhat in and biotech diversity looks relatively similar to what it has been for years.

A 2021 sampling paints a very limited picture of the industry, with BIO’s third annual diversity report including only 99 respondent companies. Most questions were not or could not be answered by every single organization, meaning many went unanswered, such as insight on board-level demographics.

Sheila Gujrathi

Nonetheless, the survey provides a benchmark for industry and its leaders to begin understanding, analyzing and continue monitoring progress on DEI initiatives, Sheila Gujrathi, member of multiple biotech boards and OrbiMed venture advisor, told Endpoints News.

“I applaud the efforts. I think it’s great that we’re having this report and getting these surveys done and making an effort to address this very important topic for our industry,” Gujrathi said.

She and others, including Angie You, asked…

