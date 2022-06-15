Netflix-Style Algorithm Builds Blueprint of Cancer Genomes

The science behind predicting your viewing habits on Netflix could one day be used to guide doctors in managing some of the hardest-to-treat cancers, shows a study led by the University of California San Diego and University College London.

