Salk Professor Janelle Ayres joins Cancer Grand Challenges team tackling cancer cachexia

LA JOLLA—An international team of researchers, including Salk Institute Professor Janelle Ayres, has been selected to receive a $25 million Cancer Grand Challenges award to tackle the challenge of cancer cachexia, a debilitating wasting condition that often leads to a poor quality of life for people in the later stages of their cancer. Cachexia is responsible for up to 30 percent of cancer-related deaths.

Known as the Cancer Cachexia Action Network (CANCAN), the team is co-funded by Cancer Research UK and the US National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. CANCAN is one of four new teams announced today as part of Cancer Grand Challenges, representing a total investment of $100 million to diverse global teams taking on some of the toughest challenges in cancer research.

