Team Led by Boundless Bio Scientific Founders Receives $25M Award to Better Understand Extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) Through Cancer Grand Challenges

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today is pleased to share the news that a global team of ecDNA experts comprised of several Boundless Bio scientific co-founders and led by Boundless Bio principal founder, Paul Mischel, M.D. has been awarded $25 million in funding by the National Cancer Institute (NCI*) and Cancer Research UK (CRU

Click here to view original post