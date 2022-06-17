Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Trading Halted Today

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that Nasdaq has halted trading of the company’s common stock. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting virtually today to review the resubmitted NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) supplemental New Drug Application for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

Click here to view original post