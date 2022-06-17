As lawsuit carries on against Guardant Health, CFO shakeup hits Illumina; Pfizer-backed biotech taps CEO to lead pursuit of gene therapy 2.0

Joydeep Goswami

? Sam Samad is out as CFO of Illumina as chief strategy and corporate development officer Joydeep Goswami slides in for him on an interim basis starting July 8. Goswami joined Francis deSouza’s crew in 2019 as SVP of corporate development and strategic planning after his time as president of Thermo Fisher’s clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) and oncology business unit.

Guardant Health, a primary liquid biopsy screening test competitor, filed a motion to dismiss Illumina’s case against the company in late May. Its co-founders and co-CEOs, Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli Talasaz, are former staffers at Illumina, which is alleging that the pair infringed on intellectual property to develop Guardant’s technology.

“Illumina’s lawsuit frivolously challenges our ownership and authorship of our intellectual property, which is the backbone of our vital work,” Guardant Health general counsel John Saia said in…

