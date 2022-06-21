SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”) — QuidelOrtho announces that its subsidiary, Quidel Corporation, is collaborating with the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer and healthier lives, to improve the health of San Diego residents and deconstruct barriers to equitable health in our communities. Quidel Corporation will invest funding totaling $750,000 and support over the next three years
Quidel Corporation and the American Heart Association join forces to Advance Education and Awareness of Heart Disease in San Diego County
