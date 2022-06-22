MEI Pharma Appoints Human Resources Executive Anne Frese as Chief People Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that Anne Frese, an experienced industry executive, joined MEI as chief people officer, a role reporting to Daniel P. Gold, chief executive officer. Ms. Frese will be responsible for the strategy and processes related to building and retaining an exceptional team of professionals. Ms. Frese’s appointment is effective immediately. Ms. Fre

Click here to view original post