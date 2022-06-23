New Campus Restaurants Diversify and Delight

June 23, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on New Campus Restaurants Diversify and Delight

While working on his MBA as part of Rady School of Management’s FlexWeekend program, Lijun Liu noticed that the campus cuisine lacked diversity. Despite the 15+ restaurants at University Centers there were few Asian food offerings.

Click to view original post

Related Articles