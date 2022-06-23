Salk Institute mourns the loss of Professor Emeritus Walter Eckhart

LA JOLLA—Professor Emeritus Walter Eckhart, who served as director of the Salk Institute’s National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center and head of the Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory for more than 30 years, died suddenly on June 22, 2022, at his home in La Jolla, California. He was 84.

“Walter was a wonderful person and a terrific member of the Salk community. His career spanned from the origins of Salk as a bright and creative researcher, through to current times where he gave generously of his time and resources to support the Institute in many ways,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “We will miss him a great deal.”

Eckhart joined Salk in 1965 as a postdoctoral scholar in the lab of Nobel Laureate and cancer researcher Renato Dulbecco. He…

