Stuart Collection Welcomes Jessica Berlanga Taylor as New Director

This spring, the collection welcomed a new creative leader: curator, writer and art project manager Jessica Berlanga Taylor. As director of the Stuart Collection, she is responsible for the growth and conservation of the diverse works.
This spring, the collection welcomed a new creative leader: curator, writer and art project manager Jessica Berlanga Taylor. As director of the Stuart Collection, she is responsible for the growth and conservation of the diverse works.
Copyright © 2022 Biotech Networks, LLC