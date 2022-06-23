Stuart Collection Welcomes Jessica Berlanga Taylor as New Director

This spring, the collection welcomed a new creative leader: curator, writer and art project manager Jessica Berlanga Taylor. As director of the Stuart Collection, she is responsible for the growth and conservation of the diverse works.

