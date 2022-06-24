After seven months of searching, Landos hires a CEO; Marty Duvall re-emerges from ill-fated Oncopeptides tenure

Landos Biopharma has landed a new CEO after seven months of being led by an interim chief executive.

Gregory Oakes took the helm of the autoimmune biotech this month, bringing with him nearly 30 years of industry chops, most recently as president of Vifor Pharma’s North America division and, before that, VP at Celgene. Oakes also spent a better part of the 2010s at Novartis, making his way up to head of biopharmaceuticals for generics division Sandoz.

He assumes the top post as Landos figures out its future path, about 18 months after landing on the Nasdaq. A “complete review of clinical development plans” will occur by year’s end, the biotech said this week.

“We are excited to leverage Greg’s strong background in inflammation and immunology as we refine and finalize developments plans for our three clinical-stage product candidates – omilancor, NX-13 and LABP-104,” chair Chris Garabedian said in a…

Click here to view original post