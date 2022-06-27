Cibus Expands its Extensive Patent Portfolio for Agricultural Crop Traits

June 27, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Cibus Expands its Extensive Patent Portfolio for Agricultural Crop Traits

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Ag–Cibus, a leader in precision gene editing in agriculture, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted the company a patent for its Pod Shatter Reduction (PSR) Trait. The PSR Trait, developed using the company’s Rapid Trait Development System® (RTDS), strengthens the sheath that contains the Canola (oilseed rape) seeds and, in so doing, reduces pod shatter yield losses. Pod shatter refers to the pre-harvest release of oil seeds when th
Click here to view original post