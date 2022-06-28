Biocom California Adds to its Board of Governors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it has appointed Joydeep Ganguly, senior vice president of corporate operations at Gilead Sciences; Trevor Martin, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Mammoth Biosciences; Deborah Nguyen, Ph.D., site head at Takeda San Diego; and Corinne Peek-Asa, Ph.D., vice chancellor for research at the University of California, San Diego

Click here to view original post