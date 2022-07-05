BIO22: Fireside Chat with John Carroll & Ste?phane Bancel; ‘Nobody needs the type of wealth that we have’

During the big BIO conference in San Diego last month, Endpoints News editor John Carroll sat down with Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel to discuss the pandemic, Moderna’s $19.3 billion in financial reserves, what prompted him to donate a portion of his own fortune and more. Here’s their conversation:

John Carroll:

Well, good morning, everybody. I’m John Carroll from Endpoints News. I’m really happy to introduce our fireside guest here today, Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna.

Stéphane, you and I have talked over the years a lot about the company, and what you wanted to do with it, and how you wanted everything to play out. You had some very specific ideas about this in terms of gathering a significant amount of money together and building a pipeline for mRNA, where you would not be held hostage by any particular program. Fate would not…

