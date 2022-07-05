Salk Institute names Gerald Joyce senior vice president and chief science officer

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has named Gerald Joyce, a professor in the Jack H. Skirball Center for Chemical Biology and Proteomics, to the position of senior vice president and chief science officer.

Under the direction of the Institute president, Joyce will provide leadership in developing and implementing Salk’s overall scientific strategy, as well as overseeing research operations in support of this strategy.

“Jerry brings an ideal mix of scientific, administrative and leadership experience to the position of chief science officer,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “His impressive resume and breadth of expertise will benefit Salk as we venture into the future of scientific research and as we raise the funds required to invest in the people, space and technology needed to tackle the major health challenges of our…

