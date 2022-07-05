‘We strongly dissent’: Women biotech execs pen letter to colleagues and politicians in Roe v. Wade aftermath

In the days following the US Supreme Court’s rollback of federal abortion rights, about 70 women biotech executives came together in an open letter to condemn the ruling and tell their fellow drug development leaders that they “will not stand by silently.”

Addressed to industry, friends, legislators and elected officials, the biotech executives said they were joining “the resounding millions in chorus” by showing their “profound dismay and disappointment” at the decision handed down by SCOTUS last week, a reversal of Roe v. Wade that had been anticipated for weeks following a court leak.

The letter — signed by the CEOs of Blade, InCarda, Daré Bioscience and a host of other biotechs — called out the ruling’s impact on the medical practitioners who are “best suited to provide care.” The leaders said the ruling focuses on the “special interests of the few rather than the interests…

