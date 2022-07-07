Biocom California Appoints Miguel Motta as Vice President of Strategic Operations and Head of its San Diego Office

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocom California announces Miguel Motta as the organization’s vice president of strategic operations and head of its San Diego regional office.
