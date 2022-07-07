Mary Kay Inc. Partners With Dr. Jack Gilbert to Further Study Skin’s “Microbiome” and the Impact on the Aging Process

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mary Kay Inc., one of the world’s leading skincare research companies, has announced a new partnership with Dr. Jack Gilbert, professor of pediatrics at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and professor of microbial oceanography at UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Through the partnership, scientists at Mary Kay will work in conjunction with Dr. Gilbert to study one of the most important—but least understood—areas of aging and skin

Click here to view original post