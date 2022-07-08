Salk Research Professor Todd Michael receives $2 million to build a genome repository for the cassava plant

LA JOLLA–Research Professor Todd Michael will receive nearly $2 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to sequence the genomes of multiple lineages of the cassava plant, a large starchy root vegetable also known as yuca root consumed in more than 80 countries around the world. A better understanding of cassava genetics will help researchers and plant breeders develop more productive disease- and drought-resistant plants for the future.

“Michael’s project, thanks to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will help address food security that affects millions of people around the world,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “This research will provide scientists and plant breeders with a better understanding of cassava genetics so they can improve crop yields and feed more people, even in an uncertain future.”

Michael,

