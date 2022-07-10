CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the Applied Biosystems TaqPath Respiratory Viral Select Panel; a CE-IVD-marked molecular assay panel for detection of five common viruses, including those that cause the common cold, bronchiolitis, croup, influenza-like illnesses, and pneumonia. The molecular assay panel provides results in approximately three hours, testing for Adenovirus, Human Metapneumovirus, Rhino
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE-IVD Marked TaqPath Respiratory Viral Select Panel
