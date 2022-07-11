Renowned plant molecular geneticist Mary Lou Guerinot joins Salk Institute as Nonresident Fellow

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has named plant molecular geneticist Mary Lou Guerinot a Nonresident Fellow, a group of eminent scientific advisors that guide the Institute’s leadership. Guerinot holds the Ronald and Deborah Harris Professorship in the Sciences and is a professor of biological sciences at Dartmouth College, where she was the first woman to chair a science department.

Guerinot is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and is widely known for her pioneering research on metal metabolism in plants. She discovered key genes involved in transporting essential minerals, such as zinc and iron. Her work has been critically important for both human nutrition and agriculture, as iron deficiencies affect more than three billion people worldwide and plants are the primary source of iron in most diets.