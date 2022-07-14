Illumina loses challenge to block EU antitrust probe into $8B Grail buyout

Fighting to push its $8 billion acquisition of Grail past European regulators, Illumina suffered a key setback Wednesday when an EU court ruled an antitrust probe into the buyout can proceed.

Illumina was challenging the inquiry after the EU objected to the acquisition over concerns it would concentrate most available genetic sequencing tests under one roof. The company has said it would appeal the ruling to Europe’s highest court, Reuters reported, but the bloc’s antitrust group may not wait for that process — which could take years — to wrap up before deciding whether to block the deal.

“The NGS-based cancer sequencing tests are perceived as a major improvement in the battle against cancer, which is one of the major priorities of the Commission in the area of health,” the court wrote. “Coherent treatment of the investigative efforts made in that regard…

