Protein therapeutics biotech using ‘protein barcodes’ in drug development secures new financing — led by Jeff Huber

Two years after kicking things off with $5.4 million, a George Church spinout is refilling its coffers to fuel its efforts tackling protein therapeutics R&D.

Boston biotech Manifold Bio announced the new Series A Thursday, led by new VC Triatomic Capital, raising $40 million to advance its internal pipeline and expand its platform capabilities. CEO and co-founder Gleb Kuznetsov tells Endpoints News that the financing should last the biotech close to 2.5 years, depending on how fast the company spends it.

Jeff Huber

The biotech was Triatomic’s first investment, Manifold said in a statement. The VC was founded by none other than Jeff Huber, the former Google exec and once-CEO of Silicon Valley cancer testing startup Grail before it got bought out by Illumina last year. Huber will be joining Manifold’s board of directors.

The company got its start when Kuznetsov and another co-founder, Manifold’s CSO…

