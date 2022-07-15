Former Spark exec to lead a gene therapy upstart of his own; Big Pharma marketing vet named CEO of Swiss biotech

Joseph La Barge

? Dave Greenwald’s days as acting CEO of Apertura Gene Therapy are over as Joseph La Barge steps in to lead the biotech, which just launched in April.

Peer Review had been wondering about La Barge’s next landing spot since he left Spark at the end of 2021. In his eight-year stretch with the gene therapy pioneer, he began as chief legal officer and was later promoted to CBO in 2019, when Spark was sold to Roche for $4.3 billion. Deerfield, where Greenwald is VP of business development, put up all the financing for Apertura’s $67 million Series A.

Martin Munte

? Big Pharma vet Martin Munte has been named CEO of Swiss biotech Vaccentis, the maker of such therapies as Reniale for non-metastatic renal…

