Illumina strikes $325M deal to end years-long patent battles

After spending the last 10-plus years in court, Illumina and BGI Group have reached a $325 million settlement to resolve a number of patent and antitrust claims across the US centered around the companies’ DNA sequencing technology.

Illumina is forking over the $325 million to settle claims following two recent jury decisions in Delaware and California, as well as an antitrust case in California, according to a statement on Thursday from MGI Tech, a BGI affiliate.

As part of the deal, each party will drop any challenges to the California and Delaware jury decisions, and Illumina gets a license to the family of patents that BGI asserted in Delaware.

In 2010, Illumina filed a complaint in California against Complete Genomics, an MGI subsidiary, alleging that the company infringed on three of its DNA sequencing patents with the latter company’s “Complete Genomics Analysis Platform.” In response, Complete…

