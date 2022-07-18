Acadia Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Trofinetide for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that the company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients two years of age and older. “This is an important step forward for members of the Rett community who face a devastating disease with no approved therapies,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to t

