DNA sequencing giant Illumina battles antitrust regulators and growing competition

It’s rare for a company to highlight its burgeoning competition. But Illumina did just that in a court filing last month.

The San Diego-based company — which makes DNA sequencers that power everything from consumer genetic tests to precision drug development — commands about 80 percent of the market. The Federal Trade Commission in 2021 cited Illumina’s market share in challenging the company’s acquisition of Grail, a cancer testing company.

But in response to the FTC, Illumina in the legal brief contended it’s not a monopolist by pointing to rivals, including companies that recently released DNA sequencers and a Chinese behemoth that will soon enter the US market. The FTC has argued that sequencing remains a tough market to crack and potential rivals will take time to scale.

Illumina has simultaneously played up rivals in hopes of fending off antitrust regulators while spending heavily on internal…

