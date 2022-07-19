Microcap Viking gets a reprieve as FDA lifts hold on PhII study for rare metabolic disorder

The path ahead for San Diego based-Viking Therapeutics could finally be free of roadblocks. The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on its X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) program, the company announced Tuesday.

Regulators lifted the hold after the biotech presented a rodent genotoxicity study, which the FDA had requested, Viking said.

“Viking had planned to conduct this study prior to Phase II but accelerated its execution based on FDA’s request,” said the company in a press release. “We look forward to resuming study activities and working to complete patient enrollment as quickly as possible,” CEO Brian Lian added in a statement.

The biotech suffered the setback after the FDA had placed the hold in January 2022 due to an apparent miscommunication over its candidate VK0214, an oral small molecule TR? agonist. While Viking described the new study as a Phase Ib trial, regulators considered it to be Phase II. The study…

