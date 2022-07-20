Small cannabinoid biotech gets hit with cyberattack, clinical trial delays

Skye Bioscience has delayed a Phase I trial for its cannabinoid glaucoma treatment due to a cyberattack on its manufacturer.

The small San Diego biotech did not disclose which contract manufacturer it uses, but it did note the cyberattack has since been resolved. However, due to the attack, the third-party manufacturer had to delay its annual maintenance to August.

As a result, Skye’s glaucoma treatment, which was scheduled for production in early July, will now be made in September, and it will start enrolling its Phase I trial after that.

In a press release, Skye CEO and chairman Punit Dhillon said, “The unpredictable events that have detrimentally affected our production schedule have been frustrating, but we are confident in the renewed commitment of our contract manufacturer to produce our clinical trial material and the schedule to start our planned study.”

Cybersecurity concerns have been rising in…

