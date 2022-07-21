Connect with Endpoints News — here’s our major event calendar coming up in H2 2022

The room was packed and electric. That’s how it felt hosting an event in person for Endpoints News readers last month in San Diego.

It exceeded all our expectations, which wasn’t a given, with the pandemic changing the nature of live events. We hadn’t done one in over two years. And Endpoints grew a lot during that time. We quickly built a serious virtual events platform and developed big audiences around those online channels. But there’s nothing quite like being with your colleagues at a live event. Endpoints has a tradition of convening our audience of biopharma pros in major hubs worldwide since our start in 2016. And we’re thrilled to jump right back in.

With a wrap on BIO, ASCO, Cannes and other critical industry meetups, there are several key dates ahead on the Endpoints calendar to attend — both live and in-person. And sponsorship…

