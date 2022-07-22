Ex-Moderna commercial leader lands at Celsion as CEO; Schwan song: Changing of the guard at Roche to take effect next year

Corinne Le Goff

Less than 12 months into her job leading the commercial rollout of one of the world’s biggest-selling biotech products, Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, Corinne Le Goff departed the household name in December 2021, but her future in the industry is just now coming into clear view.

The more than 30-year industry veteran — whose posts have run the gamut across Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, Roche and Amgen — is now CEO and president of Celsion, which itself is potentially looking to get into the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine landscape, albeit way later than her previous employer.

Le Goff kicked off her stint at the New Jersey biotech on July 18, replacing Michael Tardugno, who held the top post for the past 15 years. He remains in his role as executive chair.

“She adds tremendous depth of knowledge and joins us at a…

