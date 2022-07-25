Four months after first intranasal flunks influenza test, Revelation’s second-gen asset misses on efficacy

Revelation Biosciences had big plans for 2022 after going public via a SPAC in January and also raising $7.7 million in PIPE financing later that month, but two trial flops have hit the small cap biotech in recent months.

The company’s first-generation intranasal drug missed the mark on a Phase IIb study in influenza in March, and after the closing bell on Friday, the San Diego biotech said its second-gen intranasal therapy was safe and tolerable in a Phase Ib study, but there was no sign of efficacy in reducing allergy symptoms and increasing airflow through the nose.

Revelation’s shares $REVB were up more than 100% before the opening bell Monday.

The CLEAR study evaluated REVTx-99a in Australian patients with allergic rhinitis, also referred to as hay fever, which is an allergic reaction that induces sneezing, sore throat, itchy nose and congestion….

