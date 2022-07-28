PCI Pharma commits to a multimillion-dollar expansion of its manufacturing facility in Wales

While the UK is seeing more attention for manufacturing services, recently from companies like Charles River and Moderna, another company is looking to expand its presence across the Atlantic.

Philadelphia-based CDMO PCI Pharma will be expanding its manufacturing facility in the town of Tredegar, Wales.

While the specific dollar amount of the expansion was not disclosed, the multi-million-dollar expansion is meant to help the company keep pace with the production of oncology therapies. The expansion will include two new facilities dedicated to the manufacturing and packaging of solid oral-dose tablets and capsules.

According to the company, the second manufacturing building will double the processing capacity and include dispensing and fluid bed granulation of products at a commercial scale. In addition, the site will add a new high-potency, multi-product packaging facility with primary and secondary blistering and bottling areas.

Rebecca Coutts

Rebecca Coutts, general…

