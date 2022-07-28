Professor of Chemistry Neal Devaraj Named Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellow

Neal K. Devaraj, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UC San Diego, has been named a Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellow by the Department of Defense (DOD). Devaraj was one of only nine selected fellows, and the first from UC San Diego since 2015.
