Professor of Chemistry Neal Devaraj Named Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellow

July 28, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Professor of Chemistry Neal Devaraj Named Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellow

Neal K. Devaraj, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UC San Diego, has been named a Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellow by the Department of Defense (DOD). Devaraj was one of only nine selected fellows, and the first from UC San Diego since 2015.

Click to view original post

Related Articles