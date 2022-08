Subcutaneous formulation with ENHANZE® reduced treatment time to 3-8 minutes compared to 30-60 minutes for standard intravenous infusion SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (“Halozyme”) today announced that Roche’s Phase III IMscin001 study…

Click here to view original post