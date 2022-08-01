San Diego biotech fails PhII in ear-ringing and will cut costs in pipeline pruning

Last week, a hearing disorder biotech thought it was headed toward a Phase III trial in the first half of next year for its drug to reduce ringing and buzzing in the ear.

But the San Diego biotech is on a different path this week, with early morning “unexpected” results Monday showing Otonomy’s OTO-313 did not beat placebo in the condition known as tinnitus.

With that, the biotech will shutter development of the program and shift its priorities to the only other clinical-stage asset in its pipeline. The R&D fine-tuning will entail “other measures to extend its cash runway,” a phrase that sounds eerily familiar to layoffs. The company had 51 full-time employees at the end of 2021.

Otonomy became a penny stock following the results, with shares $OTIC cratering 72% before the opening bell.

The randomized, double-blind Phase II trial showed…

