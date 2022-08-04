SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (Otsuka) and H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today presented positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of brexpiprazole in the treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s dementia at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 345 male and female participants with a diagnosis of probable Alzheimer’s disease was designed to a
Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Lundbeck present positive results showing reduced agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s dementia treated with brexpiprazole at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
