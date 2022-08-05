STAT+: From buzzy biomarkers to learning from failure: 3 takeaways from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

SAN DIEGO — From exploring new ways to spot the disease to rethinking what Alzheimer’s is and how to treat it, there was plenty to absorb at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

About 9,400 researchers, doctors, biotech executives, and patient advocates attended AAIC virtually or in person this week at the San Diego Convention Center. And it’s no surprise there’s so much interest in this field. Alzheimer’s is a cruel and complex disease that is the sixth leading cause of death for adults and affects more than 6 million people in the U.S., according to the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association, which projects the figure could reach 13 million by 2050.

