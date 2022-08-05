While Praxis moves forward, Neurocrine drops its essential tremor drug

While Neurocrine Biosciences continues to grow the sales of its tardive dyskinesia drug for patients who experience uncommon side effects from mental health drugs, it hit a snag in its development of an essential tremor drug.

Eiry Roberts

In a Phase II study with 30 patients, the candidate, a T-type calcium channel blocker dubbed NBI-827104, did not meet its endpoints, and Neurocrine doesn’t plan to study the drug further for essential tremor, CMO Eiry Roberts said during Neurocrine’s Q2 investor call.

“Topline efficacy results from the study were negative,” she said.

Neurocrine is also looking at the calcium channel blocker in a Phase II epilepsy study, which has completed enrollment. The San Diego-based biotech plans to have topline results for that trial by the end of this year.

Roberts emphasized that the essential tremor results don’t impact the outlook of the epilepsy trial, and added…

