Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

August 8, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. “In the second quarter of 2022, NUPLAZID net sales increased 17% year-over-year,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “Last month, we submitted an NDA for our second potential commercial product, trofinetide which would be the first FDA-approved treatment for Rett syndrome. Together with a strong balance sheet, our late and early-stage
