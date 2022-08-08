SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Automation partners with Greater Than Tech, Collins Aerospace, and University of San Diego to offer “Girl Meets Additive Manufacturing” Camp
Click here to view original post
Intrepid Automation Partners With Greater Than Tech, Collins Aerospace, and University of San Diego to Offer “Girl Meets Additive Manufacturing” Camp for High School Students
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Automation partners with Greater Than Tech, Collins Aerospace, and University of San Diego to offer “Girl Meets Additive Manufacturing” Camp