New internship program ignites a SPARK

August 8, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on New internship program ignites a SPARK

For the first time, Sanford Burnham Prebys hosted high school interns from the SPARK program, an initiative by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) that provides biomedical research opportunities for underrepresented groups throughout California.
Click here to view original post