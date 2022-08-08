Persephone Biosciences Announces First Participant Enrolled in Proprietary My Baby Biome Study of Infant Gut Health

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotech–Persephone Biosciences has enrolled the first subject in its My Baby Biome study of specific biomarkers that are associated with a healthy infant gut.
